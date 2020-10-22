L&T Infotech Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,799.40 crore, up 16.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,799.40 crore in September 2020 up 16.35% from Rs. 2,406.10 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 429.80 crore in September 2020 up 10.72% from Rs. 388.20 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 665.00 crore in September 2020 up 18.2% from Rs. 562.60 crore in September 2019.

L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 24.64 in September 2020 from Rs. 22.35 in September 2019.

L&T Infotech shares closed at 3,099.85 on October 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 113.80% returns over the last 6 months and 92.45% over the last 12 months.