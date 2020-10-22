172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|lt-infotech-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-2799-40-crore-up-16-35-y-o-y-5996921.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T Infotech Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,799.40 crore, up 16.35% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro Infotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,799.40 crore in September 2020 up 16.35% from Rs. 2,406.10 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 429.80 crore in September 2020 up 10.72% from Rs. 388.20 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 665.00 crore in September 2020 up 18.2% from Rs. 562.60 crore in September 2019.

L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 24.64 in September 2020 from Rs. 22.35 in September 2019.

L&T Infotech shares closed at 3,099.85 on October 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 113.80% returns over the last 6 months and 92.45% over the last 12 months.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,799.402,764.602,406.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,799.402,764.602,406.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1,630.401,669.301,467.30
Depreciation72.0060.7050.70
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses544.90550.90516.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax552.10483.70371.60
Other Income40.9064.90140.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax593.00548.60511.90
Interest17.6018.5017.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax575.40530.10494.60
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax575.40530.10494.60
Tax145.60133.10106.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities429.80397.00388.20
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period429.80397.00388.20
Equity Share Capital17.5017.4017.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves6,065.705,723.904,971.20
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.6422.8022.35
Diluted EPS24.4722.6322.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.6422.8022.32
Diluted EPS24.4722.6322.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 22, 2020 09:22 am

tags #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #L&T Infotech #Larsen & Toubro Infotech #Results

