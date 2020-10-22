L&T Infotech Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,799.40 crore, up 16.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro Infotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,799.40 crore in September 2020 up 16.35% from Rs. 2,406.10 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 429.80 crore in September 2020 up 10.72% from Rs. 388.20 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 665.00 crore in September 2020 up 18.2% from Rs. 562.60 crore in September 2019.
L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 24.64 in September 2020 from Rs. 22.35 in September 2019.
L&T Infotech shares closed at 3,099.85 on October 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 113.80% returns over the last 6 months and 92.45% over the last 12 months.
|Larsen & Toubro Infotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,799.40
|2,764.60
|2,406.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,799.40
|2,764.60
|2,406.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,630.40
|1,669.30
|1,467.30
|Depreciation
|72.00
|60.70
|50.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|544.90
|550.90
|516.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|552.10
|483.70
|371.60
|Other Income
|40.90
|64.90
|140.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|593.00
|548.60
|511.90
|Interest
|17.60
|18.50
|17.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|575.40
|530.10
|494.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|575.40
|530.10
|494.60
|Tax
|145.60
|133.10
|106.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|429.80
|397.00
|388.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|429.80
|397.00
|388.20
|Equity Share Capital
|17.50
|17.40
|17.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|6,065.70
|5,723.90
|4,971.20
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|24.64
|22.80
|22.35
|Diluted EPS
|24.47
|22.63
|22.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|24.64
|22.80
|22.32
|Diluted EPS
|24.47
|22.63
|22.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 09:22 am