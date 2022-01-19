L&T Infotech Q3 results | Profit rises 18% to Rs 612 crore, revenue grows to Rs 4,138 crore

L&T Infotech Limited, one of the large IT services providers in the country, on January 19 reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 612 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, up 18 percent from Rs 519 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 552 crore in the September 2021 quarter.

Consolidated revenue came in higher by 31 percent at Rs 4,138 crore against Rs 3,153 crore in the year-ago period. The numbers in the previous quarter stood at Rs 3,767 crore.

The dollar revenues came in at USD 553 million, growing by 29.3 percent year-on-year and by 8.7 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Growth in constant currency revenues was 30.1 percent on year and 9.2 percent on quarter.

Revenue grew on the back of the growth momentum of Q2FY22 which continued in the third quarter and broad-based demand across verticals led by increased discretionary spending on IT transformation and cloud roadmap. Margins continued to remain under pressure due to supply-side issues.

The L&T Infotech stock closed at Rs 6,697, down Rs 172.5, or 2.5 percent, on the National Stock Exchange on January 19. The stock has generated returns of 64 percent during the past year but is down 9 percent in this financial year. In the past month, the stock slipped 4 percent.

