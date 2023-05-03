L&T Finance Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,215.96 crore, up 9.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:Net Sales at Rs 3,215.96 crore in March 2023 up 9.13% from Rs. 2,946.78 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 501.08 crore in March 2023 up 46.41% from Rs. 342.24 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,135.86 crore in March 2023 up 16.13% from Rs. 1,839.15 crore in March 2022.
L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 2.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.39 in March 2022.
|L&T Finance shares closed at 92.45 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.35% returns over the last 6 months and 5.00% over the last 12 months.
|L&T Finance Holdings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,215.96
|3,432.49
|2,946.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,215.96
|3,432.49
|2,946.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|395.17
|371.76
|302.35
|Depreciation
|28.53
|28.27
|27.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|45.20
|443.39
|354.27
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|841.30
|541.02
|571.39
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,905.76
|2,048.05
|1,690.99
|Other Income
|201.57
|58.52
|120.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,107.33
|2,106.57
|1,811.37
|Interest
|1,444.89
|1,500.69
|1,392.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|662.44
|605.88
|419.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-2,687.17
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|662.44
|-2,081.29
|419.11
|Tax
|245.51
|-353.51
|128.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|416.93
|-1,727.78
|290.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|2,180.59
|51.17
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|416.93
|452.81
|341.35
|Minority Interest
|84.15
|0.83
|0.89
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|501.08
|453.64
|342.24
|Equity Share Capital
|2,479.67
|2,478.06
|2,474.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.02
|1.83
|1.39
|Diluted EPS
|2.02
|1.83
|1.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.02
|1.83
|1.38
|Diluted EPS
|2.02
|1.83
|1.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited