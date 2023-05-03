English
    L&T Finance Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,215.96 crore, up 9.13% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:Net Sales at Rs 3,215.96 crore in March 2023 up 9.13% from Rs. 2,946.78 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 501.08 crore in March 2023 up 46.41% from Rs. 342.24 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,135.86 crore in March 2023 up 16.13% from Rs. 1,839.15 crore in March 2022.
    L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 2.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.39 in March 2022.L&T Finance shares closed at 92.45 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.35% returns over the last 6 months and 5.00% over the last 12 months.
    L&T Finance Holdings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,215.963,432.492,946.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,215.963,432.492,946.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost395.17371.76302.35
    Depreciation28.5328.2727.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies45.20443.39354.27
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses841.30541.02571.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,905.762,048.051,690.99
    Other Income201.5758.52120.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,107.332,106.571,811.37
    Interest1,444.891,500.691,392.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax662.44605.88419.11
    Exceptional Items---2,687.17--
    P/L Before Tax662.44-2,081.29419.11
    Tax245.51-353.51128.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities416.93-1,727.78290.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--2,180.5951.17
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period416.93452.81341.35
    Minority Interest84.150.830.89
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates501.08453.64342.24
    Equity Share Capital2,479.672,478.062,474.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.021.831.39
    Diluted EPS2.021.831.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.021.831.38
    Diluted EPS2.021.831.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

