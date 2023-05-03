L&T Finance Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,215.96 crore, up 9.13% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,215.96 3,432.49 2,946.78 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3,215.96 3,432.49 2,946.78 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 395.17 371.76 302.35 Depreciation 28.53 28.27 27.78 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 45.20 443.39 354.27 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 841.30 541.02 571.39 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,905.76 2,048.05 1,690.99 Other Income 201.57 58.52 120.38 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,107.33 2,106.57 1,811.37 Interest 1,444.89 1,500.69 1,392.26 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 662.44 605.88 419.11 Exceptional Items -- -2,687.17 -- P/L Before Tax 662.44 -2,081.29 419.11 Tax 245.51 -353.51 128.93 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 416.93 -1,727.78 290.18 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- 2,180.59 51.17 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 416.93 452.81 341.35 Minority Interest 84.15 0.83 0.89 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 501.08 453.64 342.24 Equity Share Capital 2,479.67 2,478.06 2,474.04 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.02 1.83 1.39 Diluted EPS 2.02 1.83 1.39 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.02 1.83 1.38 Diluted EPS 2.02 1.83 1.39 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited