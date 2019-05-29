Lovable Lingeri Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 27.79 crore, down 2.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.79 crore in March 2019 down 2.79% from Rs. 28.59 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.71 crore in March 2019 up 53.05% from Rs. 14.29 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2019 up 53.28% from Rs. 4.58 crore in March 2018.

Lovable Lingeri shares closed at 98.90 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.42% returns over the last 6 months and -35.67% over the last 12 months.