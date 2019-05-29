Lovable Lingeri Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 27.79 crore, down 2.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lovable Lingerie are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.79 crore in March 2019 down 2.79% from Rs. 28.59 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.71 crore in March 2019 up 53.05% from Rs. 14.29 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2019 up 53.28% from Rs. 4.58 crore in March 2018.
Lovable Lingeri shares closed at 98.90 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.42% returns over the last 6 months and -35.67% over the last 12 months.
|
|Lovable Lingerie
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.79
|50.70
|28.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.79
|50.70
|28.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.60
|10.90
|15.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.89
|3.58
|17.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-14.90
|6.87
|-13.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.86
|7.34
|5.52
|Depreciation
|0.53
|0.39
|0.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|4.90
|14.62
|4.90
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.92
|4.02
|3.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.00
|2.99
|-6.44
|Other Income
|1.33
|0.04
|0.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.67
|3.04
|-5.47
|Interest
|0.07
|--
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.74
|3.04
|-5.59
|Exceptional Items
|-4.16
|--
|-14.03
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.90
|3.04
|-19.62
|Tax
|-0.19
|0.96
|-5.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.71
|2.07
|-14.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.71
|2.07
|-14.29
|Equity Share Capital
|14.80
|14.80
|14.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.53
|1.40
|-8.51
|Diluted EPS
|-4.53
|1.40
|-8.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.53
|1.40
|-8.51
|Diluted EPS
|-4.53
|1.40
|-8.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited