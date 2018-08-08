Lovable Lingeri standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 54.89 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 54.89 28.59 60.54 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 54.89 28.59 60.54 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 13.69 15.17 16.94 Purchase of Traded Goods 11.65 17.80 2.03 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.89 -13.12 10.87 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5.75 5.52 7.84 Depreciation 0.38 0.89 0.86 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 12.04 4.90 11.63 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3.56 3.87 3.87 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.94 -6.44 6.49 Other Income 0.10 0.97 2.22 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.04 -5.47 8.71 Interest 0.00 0.13 0.35 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.04 -5.59 8.36 Exceptional Items -- -14.03 -- P/L Before Tax 5.04 -19.62 8.36 Tax 0.99 -5.33 2.14 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.05 -14.29 6.21 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.05 -14.29 6.21 Equity Share Capital 14.80 14.80 16.80 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.74 -8.51 3.70 Diluted EPS 2.74 -8.51 3.70 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.74 -8.51 3.70 Diluted EPS 2.74 -8.51 3.70 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited