Lotus Eye Care Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.87 crore, down 1.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.87 crore in December 2020 down 1.58% from Rs. 10.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2020 up 540.04% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2020 up 122.62% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2019.

Lotus Eye Care EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2019.

Lotus Eye Care shares closed at 35.80 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.13% returns over the last 6 months and 42.91% over the last 12 months.