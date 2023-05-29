Lokesh Machines Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.00 crore, up 2.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.00 crore in March 2023 up 2.74% from Rs. 65.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2023 up 9.18% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.76 crore in March 2023 down 3.17% from Rs. 10.08 crore in March 2022.

Lokesh Machines EPS has increased to Rs. 1.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.52 in March 2022.

Lokesh Machines shares closed at 154.70 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 50.41% returns over the last 6 months and 90.75% over the last 12 months.