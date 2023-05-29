English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Lokesh Machines Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.00 crore, up 2.74% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lokesh Machines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 67.00 crore in March 2023 up 2.74% from Rs. 65.21 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2023 up 9.18% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.76 crore in March 2023 down 3.17% from Rs. 10.08 crore in March 2022.

    Lokesh Machines EPS has increased to Rs. 1.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.52 in March 2022.

    Lokesh Machines shares closed at 154.70 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 50.41% returns over the last 6 months and 90.75% over the last 12 months.

    Lokesh Machines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.0062.9265.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations67.0062.9265.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.5139.5635.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.720.513.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.3212.1710.72
    Depreciation2.352.362.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.765.505.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.792.827.29
    Other Income0.623.250.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.416.077.59
    Interest2.492.523.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.923.554.31
    Exceptional Items--1.59--
    P/L Before Tax4.925.144.31
    Tax1.961.541.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.963.602.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.963.602.71
    Equity Share Capital17.9017.9017.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.652.011.52
    Diluted EPS1.652.011.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.652.011.52
    Diluted EPS1.652.011.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Lokesh Machines #Machine Tools #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 10:33 am