Lokesh Machines Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.71 crore, up 97.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.71 crore in June 2021 up 97.95% from Rs. 16.53 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021 up 107.63% from Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.46 crore in June 2021 up 90.91% from Rs. 2.86 crore in June 2020.

Lokesh Machines EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.08 in June 2020.

Lokesh Machines shares closed at 44.80 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.54% returns over the last 6 months and 89.83% over the last 12 months.