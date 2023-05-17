English
    LIC Housing Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,415.11 crore, up 21.05% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LIC Housing Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6,415.11 crore in March 2023 up 21.05% from Rs. 5,299.66 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,180.28 crore in March 2023 up 5.51% from Rs. 1,118.64 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,851.12 crore in March 2023 up 19.89% from Rs. 4,880.38 crore in March 2022.

    LIC Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 21.46 in March 2023 from Rs. 21.10 in March 2022.

    LIC Housing Fin shares closed at 394.70 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.68% returns over the last 6 months and 14.52% over the last 12 months.

    LIC Housing Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6,415.115,870.845,299.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6,415.115,870.845,299.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost143.60139.50103.31
    Depreciation18.6116.2814.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies306.76762.61176.93
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses113.69131.84147.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,832.454,820.614,857.24
    Other Income0.065.198.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,832.514,825.804,866.17
    Interest4,387.734,232.793,551.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,444.78593.011,314.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,444.78593.011,314.41
    Tax264.50112.71195.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,180.28480.301,118.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,180.28480.301,118.64
    Equity Share Capital110.08110.08110.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.468.7321.10
    Diluted EPS21.468.7321.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.468.7321.10
    Diluted EPS21.468.7321.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 17, 2023 09:45 am