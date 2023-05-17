LIC Housing Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,415.11 crore, up 21.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,415.11 crore in March 2023 up 21.05% from Rs. 5,299.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,180.28 crore in March 2023 up 5.51% from Rs. 1,118.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,851.12 crore in March 2023 up 19.89% from Rs. 4,880.38 crore in March 2022.

LIC Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 21.46 in March 2023 from Rs. 21.10 in March 2022.

LIC Housing Fin shares closed at 394.70 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.68% returns over the last 6 months and 14.52% over the last 12 months.