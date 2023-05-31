Liberty Shoes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 166.07 crore, up 31.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Liberty Shoes are:
Net Sales at Rs 166.07 crore in March 2023 up 31.22% from Rs. 126.57 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 down 169.44% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.68 crore in March 2023 up 26.78% from Rs. 10.79 crore in March 2022.
Liberty Shoes shares closed at 242.95 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -32.35% returns over the last 6 months and 55.94% over the last 12 months.
|Liberty Shoes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|166.07
|158.52
|126.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|166.07
|158.52
|126.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|60.39
|54.68
|42.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|25.83
|24.36
|17.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.25
|-5.55
|-5.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|26.52
|25.88
|24.13
|Depreciation
|10.38
|7.31
|7.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|40.98
|45.91
|37.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.22
|5.94
|3.50
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.02
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.30
|5.96
|3.66
|Interest
|3.37
|3.36
|2.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|2.59
|1.17
|Exceptional Items
|-0.16
|-0.11
|-0.18
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.23
|2.48
|0.99
|Tax
|0.06
|0.63
|0.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.29
|1.85
|0.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.29
|1.85
|0.42
|Equity Share Capital
|17.04
|17.04
|17.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|1.09
|0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|1.09
|0.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|1.09
|0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|1.09
|0.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
