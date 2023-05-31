Liberty Shoes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 166.07 crore, up 31.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 166.07 crore in March 2023 up 31.22% from Rs. 126.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 down 169.44% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.68 crore in March 2023 up 26.78% from Rs. 10.79 crore in March 2022.

Liberty Shoes shares closed at 242.95 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -32.35% returns over the last 6 months and 55.94% over the last 12 months.