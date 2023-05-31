English
    Liberty Shoes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 166.07 crore, up 31.22% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Liberty Shoes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 166.07 crore in March 2023 up 31.22% from Rs. 126.57 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 down 169.44% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.68 crore in March 2023 up 26.78% from Rs. 10.79 crore in March 2022.

    Liberty Shoes shares closed at 242.95 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -32.35% returns over the last 6 months and 55.94% over the last 12 months.

    Liberty Shoes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations166.07158.52126.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations166.07158.52126.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials60.3954.6842.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods25.8324.3617.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.25-5.55-5.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.5225.8824.13
    Depreciation10.387.317.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.9845.9137.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.225.943.50
    Other Income0.080.020.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.305.963.66
    Interest3.373.362.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.072.591.17
    Exceptional Items-0.16-0.11-0.18
    P/L Before Tax-0.232.480.99
    Tax0.060.630.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.291.850.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.291.850.42
    Equity Share Capital17.0417.0417.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.131.090.47
    Diluted EPS-0.131.090.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.131.090.47
    Diluted EPS-0.131.090.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Leather Products #Liberty Shoes #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 02:33 pm