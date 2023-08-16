English
    Libas Consumer Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.01 crore, up 22.95% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Libas Consumer Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.01 crore in June 2023 up 22.95% from Rs. 6.51 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.98 crore in June 2023 down 819.85% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.75 crore in June 2023 down 431.86% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2022.

    Libas Consumer shares closed at 13.30 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.53% returns over the last 6 months and -52.75% over the last 12 months.

    Libas Consumer Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.0112.846.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.0112.846.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.4012.334.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.120.120.13
    Depreciation0.050.060.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.230.860.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.80-0.521.02
    Other Income--0.710.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.800.191.02
    Interest0.180.050.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.980.140.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.980.140.69
    Tax0.000.120.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.980.020.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.980.020.55
    Equity Share Capital26.3426.3417.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.510.010.31
    Diluted EPS-1.510.010.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.510.010.31
    Diluted EPS-1.510.010.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Libas Consumer #Libas Consumer Products #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 05:00 pm

