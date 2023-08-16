Libas Consumer Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.01 crore, up 22.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.01 crore in June 2023 up 22.95% from Rs. 6.51 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.98 crore in June 2023 down 819.85% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.75 crore in June 2023 down 431.86% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2022.

Libas Consumer shares closed at 13.30 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.53% returns over the last 6 months and -52.75% over the last 12 months.