Lambodhara Text Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 44.54 crore, down 12.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.54 crore in March 2019 down 12.3% from Rs. 50.79 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2019 up 450.54% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.89 crore in March 2019 down 2% from Rs. 4.99 crore in March 2018.

Lambodhara Text EPS has increased to Rs. 2.27 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2018.

Lambodhara Text shares closed at 48.75 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.67% returns over the last 6 months and -25.69% over the last 12 months.