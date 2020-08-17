Lambodhara Text Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.13 crore, down 90.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.13 crore in June 2020 down 90.78% from Rs. 44.78 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2020 down 157.54% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.15 crore in June 2020 down 46.65% from Rs. 4.03 crore in June 2019.

Lambodhara Text shares closed at 32.60 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.12% returns over the last 6 months and -4.96% over the last 12 months.