Lambodhara Text Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.13 crore, down 90.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lambodhara Textile are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.13 crore in June 2020 down 90.78% from Rs. 44.78 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2020 down 157.54% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.15 crore in June 2020 down 46.65% from Rs. 4.03 crore in June 2019.
Lambodhara Text shares closed at 32.60 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.12% returns over the last 6 months and -4.96% over the last 12 months.
|Lambodhara Textile
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.13
|41.01
|44.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.13
|41.01
|44.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.20
|18.85
|23.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.12
|6.04
|6.93
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.36
|-0.62
|-2.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.89
|2.64
|2.46
|Depreciation
|1.88
|2.02
|1.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.37
|8.86
|10.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|3.23
|2.07
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.35
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.27
|3.57
|2.28
|Interest
|1.17
|2.31
|0.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.90
|1.27
|1.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.90
|1.27
|1.57
|Tax
|-0.11
|0.69
|0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.78
|0.57
|1.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.78
|0.57
|1.36
|Equity Share Capital
|4.79
|4.79
|4.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.82
|0.60
|1.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.82
|0.60
|1.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.82
|0.60
|1.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.82
|0.60
|1.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:44 am