Lambodhara Text Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.22 crore, up 12.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.22 crore in December 2022 up 12.06% from Rs. 47.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2022 up 18.1% from Rs. 4.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.58 crore in December 2022 up 27.62% from Rs. 8.29 crore in December 2021.

Lambodhara Text EPS has increased to Rs. 5.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.40 in December 2021.

Lambodhara Text shares closed at 137.85 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 51.15% returns over the last 6 months and 44.04% over the last 12 months.