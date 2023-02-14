English
    Lambodhara Text Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.22 crore, up 12.06% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lambodhara Textile are:

    Net Sales at Rs 53.22 crore in December 2022 up 12.06% from Rs. 47.49 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2022 up 18.1% from Rs. 4.56 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.58 crore in December 2022 up 27.62% from Rs. 8.29 crore in December 2021.

    Lambodhara Text EPS has increased to Rs. 5.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.40 in December 2021.

    Lambodhara Text shares closed at 137.85 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 51.15% returns over the last 6 months and 44.04% over the last 12 months.

    Lambodhara Textile
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations53.2257.1047.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations53.2257.1047.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.2128.2720.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.189.298.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.59-0.421.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.563.462.97
    Depreciation1.971.841.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.007.597.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.697.085.82
    Other Income0.920.770.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.617.856.53
    Interest2.190.20-0.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.427.667.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.427.667.00
    Tax1.031.492.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.396.174.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.396.174.56
    Equity Share Capital5.195.195.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.195.954.40
    Diluted EPS5.195.954.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.195.954.40
    Diluted EPS5.195.954.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Lambodhara Text #Lambodhara Textile #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:22 am