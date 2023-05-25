English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Lakshmi Machine Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,216.75 crore, up 26.81% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Machine Works are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,216.75 crore in March 2023 up 26.81% from Rs. 959.51 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.30 crore in March 2023 up 7.22% from Rs. 78.63 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.21 crore in March 2023 up 54.48% from Rs. 100.47 crore in March 2022.

    Lakshmi Machine EPS has increased to Rs. 78.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 73.60 in March 2022.

    Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 11,195.90 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.93% returns over the last 6 months and 27.65% over the last 12 months.

    Lakshmi Machine Works
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,216.751,176.10959.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,216.751,176.10959.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials783.83769.25637.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.08-26.81-17.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost91.6692.1282.16
    Depreciation20.6119.9314.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses227.88227.29180.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.6894.3162.19
    Other Income52.9234.2523.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax134.60128.5686.00
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax134.60128.5686.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax134.60128.5686.00
    Tax50.3023.597.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities84.30104.9678.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period84.30104.9678.63
    Equity Share Capital10.6810.6810.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS78.9198.2573.60
    Diluted EPS78.9198.2573.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS78.9198.2573.60
    Diluted EPS78.9198.2573.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Lakshmi Machine #Lakshmi Machine Works #Results #Textiles - Machinery
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:22 am