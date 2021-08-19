Lakshmi Finance Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.10 crore, down 13.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.10 crore in June 2021 down 13.54% from Rs. 4.74 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2021 down 6.09% from Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2021 down 15.82% from Rs. 4.55 crore in June 2020.

Lakshmi Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.86 in June 2021 from Rs. 10.48 in June 2020.