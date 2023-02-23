English
    Kwality Credit Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 2.98% Y-o-Y

    February 23, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kwality Credit & Leasing are:Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 2.98% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 189.75% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.Kwality Credit shares closed at 7.60 on January 17, 2022 (BSE)
    Kwality Credit & Leasing
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.110.120.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.110.120.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.080.07
    Depreciation--0.00--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.030.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.000.03
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.000.03
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.030.000.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.030.000.03
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.030.000.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.030.000.03
    Equity Share Capital4.224.224.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.000.07
    Diluted EPS-0.06--0.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.000.07
    Diluted EPS-0.06--0.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

