Kriti Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 183.54 crore, up 19.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 183.54 crore in June 2022 up 19.19% from Rs. 153.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.11 crore in June 2022 down 173.91% from Rs. 12.32 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.83 crore in June 2022 down 120.54% from Rs. 13.78 crore in June 2021.

Kriti Ind shares closed at 70.60 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.54% returns over the last 6 months