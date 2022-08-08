English
    Kriti Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 183.54 crore, up 19.19% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kriti Industries (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 183.54 crore in June 2022 up 19.19% from Rs. 153.99 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.11 crore in June 2022 down 173.91% from Rs. 12.32 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.83 crore in June 2022 down 120.54% from Rs. 13.78 crore in June 2021.

    Kriti Ind shares closed at 70.60 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.54% returns over the last 6 months

    Close
    Kriti Industries (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations183.54159.17153.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations183.54159.17153.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials146.90149.90117.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks23.70-14.708.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.796.625.11
    Depreciation2.222.201.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.2314.119.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.301.0411.61
    Other Income3.250.580.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.051.6211.82
    Interest3.783.903.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.83-2.288.42
    Exceptional Items--1.17--
    P/L Before Tax-8.83-1.128.42
    Tax0.270.601.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.10-1.726.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.00-0.265.87
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.11-1.9712.32
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-9.11-1.9712.32
    Equity Share Capital4.964.964.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.84-0.402.48
    Diluted EPS-1.84-0.402.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.84-0.402.48
    Diluted EPS-1.84-0.402.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kriti Ind #Kriti Industries (India) #Plastics #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:00 am
