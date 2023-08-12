English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kovai Medical Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 274.61 crore, up 16.26% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kovai Medical Center and Hospital are:Net Sales at Rs 274.61 crore in June 2023 up 16.26% from Rs. 236.20 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.05 crore in June 2023 up 30.49% from Rs. 23.79 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.51 crore in June 2023 up 13.69% from Rs. 65.54 crore in June 2022.
    Kovai Medical EPS has increased to Rs. 28.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 21.74 in June 2022.Kovai Medical shares closed at 2,559.95 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.25% returns over the last 6 months and 71.18% over the last 12 months.
    Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations274.30266.68234.28
    Other Operating Income0.310.301.93
    Total Income From Operations274.61266.99236.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials75.1074.7264.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost52.4050.2940.88
    Depreciation22.3121.6822.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses78.6874.9069.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.1145.4038.95
    Other Income6.095.233.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.2050.6442.55
    Interest10.459.9610.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.7540.6732.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax41.7540.6732.48
    Tax10.7010.128.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.0530.5623.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.0530.5623.79
    Equity Share Capital10.9410.9410.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.3827.9321.74
    Diluted EPS28.3827.9321.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.3827.9321.74
    Diluted EPS28.3827.9321.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Kovai Medical #Kovai Medical Center and Hospital #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 08:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!