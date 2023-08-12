Kovai Medical Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 274.61 crore, up 16.26% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 274.30 266.68 234.28 Other Operating Income 0.31 0.30 1.93 Total Income From Operations 274.61 266.99 236.20 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 75.10 74.72 64.39 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 52.40 50.29 40.88 Depreciation 22.31 21.68 22.99 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 78.68 74.90 69.00 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.11 45.40 38.95 Other Income 6.09 5.23 3.60 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.20 50.64 42.55 Interest 10.45 9.96 10.07 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.75 40.67 32.48 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 41.75 40.67 32.48 Tax 10.70 10.12 8.69 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.05 30.56 23.79 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.05 30.56 23.79 Equity Share Capital 10.94 10.94 10.94 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 28.38 27.93 21.74 Diluted EPS 28.38 27.93 21.74 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 28.38 27.93 21.74 Diluted EPS 28.38 27.93 21.74 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited