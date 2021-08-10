Kore Foods Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 33.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2021 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021 up 14.96% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 up 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

Kore Foods shares closed at 2.85 on January 01, 1970 (BSE) and has given 20.25% returns over the last 6 months and 42.50% over the last 12 months.