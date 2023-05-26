Kolte-Patil Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 407.71 crore, up 178.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kolte-Patil Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 407.71 crore in March 2023 up 178.7% from Rs. 146.29 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.79 crore in March 2023 up 268% from Rs. 25.47 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.44 crore in March 2023 up 438.98% from Rs. 21.96 crore in March 2022.
Kolte-Patil EPS has increased to Rs. 5.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.35 in March 2022.
Kolte-Patil shares closed at 297.30 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.00% returns over the last 6 months and 21.32% over the last 12 months.
|Kolte-Patil Developers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|407.71
|262.41
|146.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|407.71
|262.41
|146.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|294.41
|277.85
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.17
|15.11
|19.67
|Depreciation
|1.80
|2.63
|2.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.81
|19.71
|156.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|66.52
|-52.89
|-31.62
|Other Income
|6.12
|4.56
|7.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|72.64
|-48.33
|-24.05
|Interest
|7.98
|10.00
|8.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|64.66
|-58.33
|-32.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|64.66
|-58.33
|-32.36
|Tax
|21.87
|-13.28
|-6.89
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|42.79
|-45.05
|-25.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|42.79
|-45.05
|-25.47
|Equity Share Capital
|76.00
|76.00
|76.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.63
|-5.93
|-3.35
|Diluted EPS
|5.63
|-5.93
|-3.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.63
|-5.93
|-3.35
|Diluted EPS
|5.63
|-5.93
|-3.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited