    Kolte-Patil Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 407.71 crore, up 178.7% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kolte-Patil Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 407.71 crore in March 2023 up 178.7% from Rs. 146.29 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.79 crore in March 2023 up 268% from Rs. 25.47 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.44 crore in March 2023 up 438.98% from Rs. 21.96 crore in March 2022.

    Kolte-Patil EPS has increased to Rs. 5.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.35 in March 2022.

    Kolte-Patil shares closed at 297.30 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.00% returns over the last 6 months and 21.32% over the last 12 months.

    Kolte-Patil Developers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations407.71262.41146.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations407.71262.41146.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials294.41277.85--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.1715.1119.67
    Depreciation1.802.632.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.8119.71156.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.52-52.89-31.62
    Other Income6.124.567.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.64-48.33-24.05
    Interest7.9810.008.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax64.66-58.33-32.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax64.66-58.33-32.36
    Tax21.87-13.28-6.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities42.79-45.05-25.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period42.79-45.05-25.47
    Equity Share Capital76.0076.0076.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.63-5.93-3.35
    Diluted EPS5.63-5.93-3.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.63-5.93-3.35
    Diluted EPS5.63-5.93-3.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 09:30 am