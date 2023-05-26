Kolte-Patil Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 407.71 crore, up 178.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 407.71 crore in March 2023 up 178.7% from Rs. 146.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.79 crore in March 2023 up 268% from Rs. 25.47 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.44 crore in March 2023 up 438.98% from Rs. 21.96 crore in March 2022.

Kolte-Patil EPS has increased to Rs. 5.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.35 in March 2022.

Kolte-Patil shares closed at 297.30 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.00% returns over the last 6 months and 21.32% over the last 12 months.