Kokuyo Camlin Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 98.43 crore, down 27.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.43 crore in September 2020 down 27.86% from Rs. 136.43 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.84 crore in September 2020 down 614.57% from Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.84 crore in September 2020 down 81.56% from Rs. 9.98 crore in September 2019.

Kokuyo Camlin shares closed at 59.90 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.08% returns over the last 6 months and -14.31% over the last 12 months.