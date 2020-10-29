Kokuyo Camlin Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 98.43 crore, down 27.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kokuyo Camlin are:
Net Sales at Rs 98.43 crore in September 2020 down 27.86% from Rs. 136.43 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.84 crore in September 2020 down 614.57% from Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.84 crore in September 2020 down 81.56% from Rs. 9.98 crore in September 2019.
Kokuyo Camlin shares closed at 59.90 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.08% returns over the last 6 months and -14.31% over the last 12 months.
|Kokuyo Camlin
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|98.41
|71.83
|136.07
|Other Operating Income
|0.01
|--
|0.37
|Total Income From Operations
|98.43
|71.83
|136.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31.24
|19.30
|49.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|15.29
|10.28
|18.51
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.74
|16.92
|10.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.59
|17.87
|19.77
|Depreciation
|4.63
|4.56
|4.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.80
|19.28
|29.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.87
|-16.37
|5.01
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.20
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.79
|-16.18
|5.06
|Interest
|2.42
|3.02
|2.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.22
|-19.19
|2.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.22
|-19.19
|2.76
|Tax
|4.63
|-8.12
|0.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.84
|-11.07
|1.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.84
|-11.07
|1.91
|Equity Share Capital
|10.03
|10.03
|10.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.98
|-1.10
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.98
|-1.10
|0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.98
|-1.10
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.98
|-1.10
|0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 09:44 am