Kokuyo Camlin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 100.79 crore, down 32.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.79 crore in December 2020 down 32.74% from Rs. 149.86 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2020 up 156.34% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.78 crore in December 2020 up 47.63% from Rs. 5.27 crore in December 2019.

Kokuyo Camlin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2019.

Kokuyo Camlin shares closed at 63.25 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.48% returns over the last 6 months and -18.12% over the last 12 months.