    Kohinoor Foods Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.99 crore, down 60.28% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kohinoor Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.99 crore in March 2023 down 60.28% from Rs. 40.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2023 down 427.91% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2023 up 4.92% from Rs. 3.86 crore in March 2022.

    Kohinoor Foods shares closed at 39.25 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.94% returns over the last 6 months and -2.61% over the last 12 months.

    Kohinoor Foods
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.9916.8140.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.9916.8140.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.975.9922.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.090.025.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.55-0.570.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.391.381.66
    Depreciation1.671.701.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.978.2210.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.450.07-2.51
    Other Income0.930.534.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.380.601.95
    Interest3.4414.460.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.06-13.861.45
    Exceptional Items-1.07---0.22
    P/L Before Tax-2.13-13.861.23
    Tax-0.72--0.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.41-13.860.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.41-13.860.43
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.41-13.860.43
    Equity Share Capital37.0737.0737.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.36-3.740.15
    Diluted EPS-0.36-3.740.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.36-3.740.15
    Diluted EPS-0.36-3.740.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

