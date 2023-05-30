Kohinoor Foods Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.99 crore, down 60.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kohinoor Foods are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.99 crore in March 2023 down 60.28% from Rs. 40.26 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2023 down 427.91% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2023 up 4.92% from Rs. 3.86 crore in March 2022.
Kohinoor Foods shares closed at 39.25 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.94% returns over the last 6 months and -2.61% over the last 12 months.
|Kohinoor Foods
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.99
|16.81
|40.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.99
|16.81
|40.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.97
|5.99
|22.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.09
|0.02
|5.61
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.55
|-0.57
|0.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.39
|1.38
|1.66
|Depreciation
|1.67
|1.70
|1.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.97
|8.22
|10.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.45
|0.07
|-2.51
|Other Income
|0.93
|0.53
|4.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.38
|0.60
|1.95
|Interest
|3.44
|14.46
|0.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.06
|-13.86
|1.45
|Exceptional Items
|-1.07
|--
|-0.22
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.13
|-13.86
|1.23
|Tax
|-0.72
|--
|0.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.41
|-13.86
|0.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.41
|-13.86
|0.43
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.41
|-13.86
|0.43
|Equity Share Capital
|37.07
|37.07
|37.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-3.74
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-3.74
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-3.74
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-3.74
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited