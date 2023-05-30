Kohinoor Foods Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.99 crore, down 60.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.99 crore in March 2023 down 60.28% from Rs. 40.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2023 down 427.91% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2023 up 4.92% from Rs. 3.86 crore in March 2022.

Kohinoor Foods shares closed at 39.25 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.94% returns over the last 6 months and -2.61% over the last 12 months.