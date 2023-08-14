Kohinoor Foods Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.62 crore, up 20.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.62 crore in June 2023 up 20.17% from Rs. 21.32 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2023 down 111.13% from Rs. 9.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.83 crore in June 2023 up 49.54% from Rs. 3.23 crore in June 2022.

Kohinoor Foods shares closed at 36.20 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.71% returns over the last 6 months and -53.32% over the last 12 months.