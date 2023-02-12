Kirloskar Oil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,000.13 crore, up 19.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,000.13 crore in December 2022 up 19.5% from Rs. 836.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.19 crore in December 2022 up 169.85% from Rs. 25.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.87 crore in December 2022 up 107.05% from Rs. 55.48 crore in December 2021.

Kirloskar Oil EPS has increased to Rs. 4.71 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.75 in December 2021.

Kirloskar Oil shares closed at 327.00 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 107.16% returns over the last 6 months and 107.36% over the last 12 months.