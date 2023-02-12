English
    Kirloskar Oil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,000.13 crore, up 19.5% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Oil Engines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,000.13 crore in December 2022 up 19.5% from Rs. 836.91 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.19 crore in December 2022 up 169.85% from Rs. 25.27 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.87 crore in December 2022 up 107.05% from Rs. 55.48 crore in December 2021.

    Kirloskar Oil Engines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,000.131,010.40836.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,000.131,010.40836.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials493.38490.59408.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods186.74182.71198.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.050.74-12.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost61.2256.6754.87
    Depreciation21.2321.3218.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses152.98164.36137.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.6394.0131.71
    Other Income6.014.774.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.6498.7836.52
    Interest1.901.032.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax91.7497.7534.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax91.7497.7534.31
    Tax23.5525.169.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities68.1972.5925.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period68.1972.5925.27
    Equity Share Capital28.9328.9328.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.715.021.75
    Diluted EPS4.705.011.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.715.021.75
    Diluted EPS4.705.011.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
