    Kirloskar Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.36 crore, up 55.38% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 33.36 crore in March 2023 up 55.38% from Rs. 21.47 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.99 crore in March 2023 up 56.58% from Rs. 15.96 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.28 crore in March 2023 up 40.9% from Rs. 23.62 crore in March 2022.

    Kirloskar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 25.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.34 in March 2022.

    Kirloskar Ind shares closed at 2,725.55 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.71% returns over the last 6 months and 92.95% over the last 12 months.

    Kirloskar Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations33.365.7121.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations33.365.7121.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.241.642.58
    Depreciation0.690.670.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.883.132.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.550.2715.27
    Other Income7.047.007.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.597.2722.89
    Interest0.390.380.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.206.8922.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.206.8922.54
    Tax7.212.336.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.994.5615.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.994.5615.96
    Equity Share Capital9.889.819.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves2,180.77----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.394.6316.34
    Diluted EPS25.214.4615.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.394.6316.34
    Diluted EPS25.214.4615.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kirloskar Ind #Kirloskar Industries #Results
    first published: May 24, 2023 10:22 am