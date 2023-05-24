Kirloskar Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.36 crore, up 55.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.36 crore in March 2023 up 55.38% from Rs. 21.47 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.99 crore in March 2023 up 56.58% from Rs. 15.96 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.28 crore in March 2023 up 40.9% from Rs. 23.62 crore in March 2022.

Kirloskar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 25.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.34 in March 2022.

Kirloskar Ind shares closed at 2,725.55 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.71% returns over the last 6 months and 92.95% over the last 12 months.