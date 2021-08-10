Kirloskar Ind Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 824.26 crore, up 283.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 824.26 crore in June 2021 up 283.88% from Rs. 214.72 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.73 crore in June 2021 up 1078.87% from Rs. 7.43 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 200.98 crore in June 2021 up 1198.32% from Rs. 15.48 crore in June 2020.

Kirloskar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 74.91 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.65 in June 2020.

Kirloskar Ind shares closed at 1,497.80 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 58.05% returns over the last 6 months and 130.29% over the last 12 months.