Kirloskar Ferrous: Second round of capex likely to support earnings growth

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The revenues of Kirloskar Ferrous Ind (KFIL; CMP: Rs 240; Market Capitalisation: Rs 3,317crore) registered a 10 per cent sequential increase in the June quarter. The revenue rise came on the back of additional volumes of pig iron produced at the acquired VSL plant and an improved realisation for pig iron and castings. Kirloskar is in the business of manufacturing various grades of pig iron and different grades of castings. KFIL has planned a major capex for the next two...