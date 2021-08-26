MARKET NEWS

English
Kirloskar Ferrous: Second round of capex likely to support earnings growth

Higher coking coal prices likely to impact pig iron spread in the short run

Nandish Shah
August 26, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST
Kirloskar Ferrous: Second round of capex likely to support earnings growth

 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The revenues of Kirloskar Ferrous Ind (KFIL; CMP: Rs 240; Market Capitalisation: Rs 3,317crore) registered a 10 per cent sequential increase in the June quarter. The revenue rise came on the back of additional volumes of pig iron produced at the acquired VSL plant and an improved realisation for pig iron and castings. Kirloskar is in the business of manufacturing various grades of pig iron and different grades of castings. KFIL has planned a major capex for the next two...

