Kiri Industries Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 234.44 crore, up 3.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 234.44 crore in December 2020 up 3.4% from Rs. 226.74 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2020 down 71.35% from Rs. 11.34 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.08 crore in December 2020 down 36.8% from Rs. 23.86 crore in December 2019.

Kiri Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.97 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.37 in December 2019.

Kiri Industries shares closed at 469.45 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)