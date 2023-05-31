Kiri Industries Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 222.45 crore, down 46.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kiri Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 222.45 crore in March 2023 down 46.64% from Rs. 416.85 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.50 crore in March 2023 down 167.56% from Rs. 91.04 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2023 down 107.79% from Rs. 25.42 crore in March 2022.
Kiri Industries shares closed at 290.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -41.67% returns over the last 6 months and -32.95% over the last 12 months.
|Kiri Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|222.45
|203.81
|416.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|222.45
|203.81
|416.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|171.79
|123.24
|301.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.47
|12.23
|16.92
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-22.97
|11.45
|-30.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.13
|12.65
|14.67
|Depreciation
|12.07
|12.33
|12.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|56.77
|61.33
|89.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.82
|-29.43
|12.81
|Other Income
|2.77
|0.25
|0.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.05
|-29.18
|13.41
|Interest
|1.96
|1.77
|1.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.01
|-30.95
|12.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.01
|-30.95
|12.00
|Tax
|2.33
|3.06
|2.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.35
|-34.01
|9.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.35
|-34.01
|9.23
|Minority Interest
|-0.01
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-43.14
|88.00
|81.81
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-61.50
|53.99
|91.04
|Equity Share Capital
|51.83
|51.83
|51.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.77
|10.42
|18.00
|Diluted EPS
|-11.77
|10.42
|17.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.77
|10.42
|18.00
|Diluted EPS
|-11.77
|10.42
|17.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited