    Kiri Industries Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 222.45 crore, down 46.64% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kiri Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 222.45 crore in March 2023 down 46.64% from Rs. 416.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.50 crore in March 2023 down 167.56% from Rs. 91.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2023 down 107.79% from Rs. 25.42 crore in March 2022.

    Kiri Industries shares closed at 290.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -41.67% returns over the last 6 months and -32.95% over the last 12 months.

    Kiri Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations222.45203.81416.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations222.45203.81416.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials171.79123.24301.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.4712.2316.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.9711.45-30.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.1312.6514.67
    Depreciation12.0712.3312.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses56.7761.3389.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.82-29.4312.81
    Other Income2.770.250.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.05-29.1813.41
    Interest1.961.771.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-16.01-30.9512.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-16.01-30.9512.00
    Tax2.333.062.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-18.35-34.019.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-18.35-34.019.23
    Minority Interest-0.01----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-43.1488.0081.81
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-61.5053.9991.04
    Equity Share Capital51.8351.8351.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.7710.4218.00
    Diluted EPS-11.7710.4217.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.7710.4218.00
    Diluted EPS-11.7710.4217.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

