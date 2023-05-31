Kiri Industries Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 222.45 crore, down 46.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 222.45 crore in March 2023 down 46.64% from Rs. 416.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.50 crore in March 2023 down 167.56% from Rs. 91.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2023 down 107.79% from Rs. 25.42 crore in March 2022.

Kiri Industries shares closed at 290.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -41.67% returns over the last 6 months and -32.95% over the last 12 months.