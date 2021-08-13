Kingfa Science Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 222.22 crore, up 393.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kingfa Science & Technology are:

Net Sales at Rs 222.22 crore in June 2021 up 393.19% from Rs. 45.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.72 crore in June 2021 up 1034.47% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.27 crore in June 2021 up 1099.41% from Rs. 1.69 crore in June 2020.

Kingfa Science EPS has increased to Rs. 9.68 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.04 in June 2020.

Kingfa Science shares closed at 1,248.15 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 108.44% returns over the last 6 months and 138.70% over the last 12 months.