    Kingfa Science Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 339.11 crore, up 32.27% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kingfa Science & Technology are:

    Net Sales at Rs 339.11 crore in December 2022 up 32.27% from Rs. 256.37 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.23 crore in December 2022 up 171.02% from Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.08 crore in December 2022 up 127.68% from Rs. 14.09 crore in December 2021.

    Kingfa Science EPS has increased to Rs. 16.71 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.16 in December 2021.

    Kingfa Science shares closed at 1,319.85 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.26% returns over the last 6 months and 7.10% over the last 12 months.

    Kingfa Science & Technology
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations339.11351.26256.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations339.11351.26256.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials259.71265.82210.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.2110.661.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.450.296.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.554.984.99
    Depreciation3.573.523.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.5035.6919.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.0230.3010.60
    Other Income2.490.880.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.5131.1810.82
    Interest1.381.360.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.1329.8210.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.1329.8210.03
    Tax6.897.742.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.2322.097.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.2322.097.46
    Equity Share Capital12.1112.1112.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.7118.246.16
    Diluted EPS16.7118.246.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.7118.246.16
    Diluted EPS16.7118.246.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:00 am