Kingfa Science Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 339.11 crore, up 32.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 339.11 crore in December 2022 up 32.27% from Rs. 256.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.23 crore in December 2022 up 171.02% from Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.08 crore in December 2022 up 127.68% from Rs. 14.09 crore in December 2021.

Kingfa Science EPS has increased to Rs. 16.71 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.16 in December 2021.

Kingfa Science shares closed at 1,319.85 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.26% returns over the last 6 months and 7.10% over the last 12 months.