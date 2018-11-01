Khoobsurat Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 1.31% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in September 2018 down 1.31% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2018 down 68.59% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2018 down 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2017.

Khoobsurat shares closed at 0.15 on October 29, 2018 (BSE) and has given -21.05% returns over the last 6 months and -16.67% over the last 12 months.