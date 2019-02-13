Khoobsurat Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 13.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2018 down 13.8% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 118.15% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 112.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.

Khoobsurat shares closed at 0.15 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -57.14% over the last 12 months.