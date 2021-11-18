Khaitan Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.63 crore, up 29.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.63 crore in September 2021 up 29.79% from Rs. 10.50 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2021 down 8.68% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021 down 5.66% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2020.

Khaitan shares closed at 32.15 on November 17, 2021 (BSE)