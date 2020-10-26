172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|kewal-kiran-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-67-48-crore-down-59-51-y-o-y-6018041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 08:39 PM IST

Kewal Kiran Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 67.48 crore, down 59.51% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kewal Kiran Clothing are:

Net Sales at Rs 67.48 crore in September 2020 down 59.51% from Rs. 166.65 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.16 crore in September 2020 down 71.02% from Rs. 31.61 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.43 crore in September 2020 down 65.11% from Rs. 44.22 crore in September 2019.

Kewal Kiran EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.42 in September 2020 from Rs. 25.64 in September 2019.

Kewal Kiran shares closed at 757.75 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.53% returns over the last 6 months and -25.15% over the last 12 months.

Kewal Kiran Clothing
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations67.487.01166.65
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations67.487.01166.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials25.896.9360.91
Purchase of Traded Goods4.621.607.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.48-6.471.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.5010.6719.14
Depreciation1.651.762.40
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses9.558.4128.27
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.182.0311.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.57-17.9235.38
Other Income4.215.676.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.78-12.2541.82
Interest2.291.982.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.49-14.2339.48
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax11.49-14.2339.48
Tax2.34-5.417.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.15-8.8231.58
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.15-8.8231.58
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.01--0.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.16-8.8231.61
Equity Share Capital12.3312.3312.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.42-7.1625.64
Diluted EPS7.42-7.1625.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.42-7.1625.64
Diluted EPS7.42-7.1625.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 26, 2020 08:31 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Kewal Kiran #Kewal Kiran Clothing #Results #Retail

