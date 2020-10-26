Kewal Kiran Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 67.48 crore, down 59.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.48 crore in September 2020 down 59.51% from Rs. 166.65 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.16 crore in September 2020 down 71.02% from Rs. 31.61 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.43 crore in September 2020 down 65.11% from Rs. 44.22 crore in September 2019.

Kewal Kiran EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.42 in September 2020 from Rs. 25.64 in September 2019.

Kewal Kiran shares closed at 757.75 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.53% returns over the last 6 months and -25.15% over the last 12 months.