Kesar Terminals Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.08 crore, down 7.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.08 crore in September 2022 down 7.98% from Rs. 9.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.71 crore in September 2022 up 78.96% from Rs. 8.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.45 crore in September 2022 up 77.29% from Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2021.

Kesar Terminals shares closed at 35.45 on December 30, 2019 (NSE)