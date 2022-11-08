English
    Kesar Terminals Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.08 crore, down 7.98% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 08:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kesar Terminals and Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.08 crore in September 2022 down 7.98% from Rs. 9.87 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.71 crore in September 2022 up 78.96% from Rs. 8.11 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.45 crore in September 2022 up 77.29% from Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2021.

    Kesar Terminals shares closed at 35.45 on December 30, 2019 (NSE)

    Kesar Terminals and Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.089.5910.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.089.5910.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.472.552.83
    Depreciation2.922.882.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.223.323.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.470.841.01
    Other Income0.050.060.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.530.891.17
    Interest2.727.887.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.20-6.99-5.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.20-6.99-5.92
    Tax0.510.360.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.71-7.34-6.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.71-7.34-6.37
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.71-7.34-6.37
    Equity Share Capital5.465.465.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.56-6.72-5.83
    Diluted EPS-1.56-6.72-5.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.56-6.72-5.83
    Diluted EPS-1.56-6.72-5.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 08:36 pm