English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: China Rollback Of Covid Measures Aiding Metals?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kernex Micro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, down 85.53% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kernex Microsystems (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in September 2022 down 85.53% from Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.12 crore in September 2022 down 48.9% from Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.22 crore in September 2022 down 113.25% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021.

    Kernex Micro shares closed at 371.75 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 121.02% returns over the last 6 months and 293.18% over the last 12 months.

    Kernex Microsystems (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.410.912.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.410.912.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.440.780.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.04--1.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.791.341.42
    Depreciation0.360.320.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.801.231.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.94-2.76-2.03
    Other Income0.350.220.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.58-2.54-1.83
    Interest0.450.450.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.04-2.98-2.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.04-2.98-2.68
    Tax0.090.030.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.12-3.02-2.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.12-3.02-2.77
    Equity Share Capital13.8013.8012.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.99-2.19-2.22
    Diluted EPS-2.99-2.19-2.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.99-2.19-2.22
    Diluted EPS-2.99-2.19-2.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Kernex Micro #Kernex Microsystems (India) #Results
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 12:44 pm