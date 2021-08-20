Kennametal Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 211.90 crore, up 142.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 211.90 crore in June 2021 up 142.73% from Rs. 87.30 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.70 crore in June 2021 up 355.29% from Rs. 8.50 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.60 crore in June 2021 up 1235.29% from Rs. 3.40 crore in June 2020.

Kennametal EPS has increased to Rs. 9.88 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.87 in June 2020.

Kennametal shares closed at 1,230.50 on August 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.75% returns over the last 6 months and 50.24% over the last 12 months.