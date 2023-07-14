English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    KEC International Q1 PAT seen up 6.2% YoY to Rs. 33 cr: Nirmal Bang

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 20.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 27.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,998.3 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    Broker Research
    July 14, 2023 / 12:56 PM IST
    KEC International

    KEC International

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    HNirmal Bang has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 24) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects KEC International to report net profit at Rs. 33 crore up 6.2% year-on-year (down 54.4% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 20.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 27.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,998.3 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 33.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 20.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 224.2 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Nirmal Bang_Capital-Goods

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Brokerage Results Estimates #Capital Goods #earnings #KEC International #Nirmal Bang #Result Poll
    first published: Jul 14, 2023 12:56 pm