English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kaya Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.30 crore, up 9.37% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:35 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kaya are:

    Net Sales at Rs 91.30 crore in September 2022 up 9.37% from Rs. 83.48 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.56 crore in September 2022 down 256.85% from Rs. 4.64 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.47 crore in September 2022 down 69.82% from Rs. 14.81 crore in September 2021.

    Kaya shares closed at 340.55 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.93% returns over the last 6 months and -30.91% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Kaya
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations91.3092.8383.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations91.3092.8383.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.672.491.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.540.270.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.831.430.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.7051.2034.45
    Depreciation14.8714.5015.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.0543.0837.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.35-20.14-6.07
    Other Income0.941.075.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.40-19.07-0.49
    Interest6.126.533.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-16.52-25.60-4.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-16.52-25.60-4.46
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-16.52-25.60-4.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-16.52-25.60-4.46
    Minority Interest-0.04-0.16-0.18
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-16.56-25.76-4.64
    Equity Share Capital13.0613.0613.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-12.67-19.72-3.55
    Diluted EPS-12.67-19.72-3.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-12.67-19.72-3.55
    Diluted EPS-12.67-19.72-3.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kaya #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm