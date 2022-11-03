Kaya Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.30 crore, up 9.37% Y-o-Y
November 03, 2022 / 11:35 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kaya are:
Net Sales at Rs 91.30 crore in September 2022 up 9.37% from Rs. 83.48 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.56 crore in September 2022 down 256.85% from Rs. 4.64 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.47 crore in September 2022 down 69.82% from Rs. 14.81 crore in September 2021.
Kaya shares closed at 340.55 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.93% returns over the last 6 months and -30.91% over the last 12 months.
|Kaya
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|91.30
|92.83
|83.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|91.30
|92.83
|83.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.67
|2.49
|1.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.54
|0.27
|0.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.83
|1.43
|0.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|42.70
|51.20
|34.45
|Depreciation
|14.87
|14.50
|15.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|42.05
|43.08
|37.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.35
|-20.14
|-6.07
|Other Income
|0.94
|1.07
|5.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.40
|-19.07
|-0.49
|Interest
|6.12
|6.53
|3.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.52
|-25.60
|-4.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.52
|-25.60
|-4.46
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.52
|-25.60
|-4.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.52
|-25.60
|-4.46
|Minority Interest
|-0.04
|-0.16
|-0.18
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-16.56
|-25.76
|-4.64
|Equity Share Capital
|13.06
|13.06
|13.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.67
|-19.72
|-3.55
|Diluted EPS
|-12.67
|-19.72
|-3.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.67
|-19.72
|-3.55
|Diluted EPS
|-12.67
|-19.72
|-3.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited