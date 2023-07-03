Kavveri Telecom Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 94.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 94.81% from Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.05 crore in March 2023 up 712.63% from Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.59 crore in March 2023 up 4837.88% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2022.

Kavveri Telecom EPS has increased to Rs. 16.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.68 in March 2022.

Kavveri Telecom shares closed at 8.15 on June 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.12% returns over the last 6 months and -9.44% over the last 12 months.