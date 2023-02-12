Kanoria Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.94 crore, down 6.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.94 crore in December 2022 down 6.66% from Rs. 171.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2022 down 67.65% from Rs. 6.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.28 crore in December 2022 down 46.31% from Rs. 21.01 crore in December 2021.

Kanoria Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.56 in December 2021.

Kanoria Chem shares closed at 126.45 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.75% returns over the last 6 months and -14.10% over the last 12 months.