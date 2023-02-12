English
    Kanoria Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.94 crore, down 6.66% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanoria Chemicals and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 159.94 crore in December 2022 down 6.66% from Rs. 171.35 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2022 down 67.65% from Rs. 6.80 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.28 crore in December 2022 down 46.31% from Rs. 21.01 crore in December 2021.

    Kanoria Chemicals and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations159.94171.10171.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations159.94171.10171.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials125.01131.51131.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.160.61-10.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.689.778.55
    Depreciation5.255.225.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.7725.8923.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.93-1.9012.43
    Other Income9.961.733.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.03-0.1715.67
    Interest2.732.222.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.30-2.3913.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.30-2.3913.66
    Tax1.10-0.666.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.20-1.736.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.20-1.736.80
    Equity Share Capital21.8521.8521.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.50-0.401.56
    Diluted EPS0.50-0.401.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.50-0.401.56
    Diluted EPS0.50-0.401.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited