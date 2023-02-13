English
    Kanoria Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 385.41 crore, up 19.03% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kanoria Chemicals and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 385.41 crore in December 2022 up 19.03% from Rs. 323.78 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2022 up 88.26% from Rs. 10.82 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.93 crore in December 2022 up 39.08% from Rs. 14.33 crore in December 2021.

    Kanoria Chemicals and Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations385.41361.85323.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations385.41361.85323.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials281.40279.79242.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.85-23.70-10.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost54.3249.8347.03
    Depreciation14.5514.4614.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.9149.9838.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.08-8.51-7.75
    Other Income3.30-0.237.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.38-8.74-0.05
    Interest10.018.026.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.63-16.76-7.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.63-16.76-7.01
    Tax-0.66-0.177.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.97-16.59-14.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.97-16.59-14.33
    Minority Interest2.702.343.51
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.27-14.25-10.82
    Equity Share Capital21.8521.8521.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.29-3.26-2.48
    Diluted EPS-0.29-3.26-2.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.29-3.26-2.48
    Diluted EPS-0.29-3.26-2.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
