Kanoria Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 385.41 crore, up 19.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 385.41 crore in December 2022 up 19.03% from Rs. 323.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2022 up 88.26% from Rs. 10.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.93 crore in December 2022 up 39.08% from Rs. 14.33 crore in December 2021.

Kanoria Chem shares closed at 125.35 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.60% returns over the last 6 months and -14.84% over the last 12 months.