Kanoria Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 385.41 crore, up 19.03% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kanoria Chemicals and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 385.41 crore in December 2022 up 19.03% from Rs. 323.78 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2022 up 88.26% from Rs. 10.82 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.93 crore in December 2022 up 39.08% from Rs. 14.33 crore in December 2021.
Kanoria Chem shares closed at 125.35 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.60% returns over the last 6 months and -14.84% over the last 12 months.
|Kanoria Chemicals and Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|385.41
|361.85
|323.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|385.41
|361.85
|323.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|281.40
|279.79
|242.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.85
|-23.70
|-10.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|54.32
|49.83
|47.03
|Depreciation
|14.55
|14.46
|14.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|40.91
|49.98
|38.20
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.08
|-8.51
|-7.75
|Other Income
|3.30
|-0.23
|7.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.38
|-8.74
|-0.05
|Interest
|10.01
|8.02
|6.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.63
|-16.76
|-7.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.63
|-16.76
|-7.01
|Tax
|-0.66
|-0.17
|7.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.97
|-16.59
|-14.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.97
|-16.59
|-14.33
|Minority Interest
|2.70
|2.34
|3.51
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.27
|-14.25
|-10.82
|Equity Share Capital
|21.85
|21.85
|21.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|-3.26
|-2.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|-3.26
|-2.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|-3.26
|-2.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|-3.26
|-2.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
