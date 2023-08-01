Kamdhenu Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 208.59 crore, up 9.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 208.59 crore in June 2023 up 9.07% from Rs. 191.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.06 crore in June 2023 up 20.21% from Rs. 10.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.57 crore in June 2023 up 13.72% from Rs. 15.45 crore in June 2022.

Kamdhenu EPS has increased to Rs. 4.48 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.08 in June 2022.

Kamdhenu shares closed at 309.10 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.43% returns over the last 6 months and 57.02% over the last 12 months.