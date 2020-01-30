Kalyani Steels Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 280.52 crore, down 25% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kalyani Steels are:

Net Sales at Rs 280.52 crore in December 2019 down 25% from Rs. 374.04 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.31 crore in December 2019 down 6.4% from Rs. 34.52 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.28 crore in December 2019 up 3.69% from Rs. 55.24 crore in December 2018.

Kalyani Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 7.40 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Kalyani Steels shares closed at 231.30 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 29.43% returns over the last 6 months and 17.23% over the last 12 months.