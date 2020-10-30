Kakatiya Cement Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 32.98 crore, down 24.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.98 crore in September 2020 down 24.15% from Rs. 43.49 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.22 crore in September 2020 up 438.77% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.13 crore in September 2020 up 230.8% from Rs. 2.76 crore in September 2019.

Kakatiya Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 8.00 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.48 in September 2019.

Kakatiya Cement shares closed at 163.20 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 27.85% returns over the last 6 months and -0.70% over the last 12 months.