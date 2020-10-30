172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|kakatiya-cement-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-32-98-crore-down-24-15-y-o-y-6041861.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kakatiya Cement Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 32.98 crore, down 24.15% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kakatiya Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 32.98 crore in September 2020 down 24.15% from Rs. 43.49 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.22 crore in September 2020 up 438.77% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.13 crore in September 2020 up 230.8% from Rs. 2.76 crore in September 2019.

Kakatiya Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 8.00 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.48 in September 2019.

Kakatiya Cement shares closed at 163.20 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 27.85% returns over the last 6 months and -0.70% over the last 12 months.

Kakatiya Cements
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations32.9828.8243.49
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations32.9828.8243.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3.401.632.30
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.918.6323.16
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.704.664.41
Depreciation0.630.620.60
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses18.6310.8513.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.532.43-0.65
Other Income1.974.342.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.506.772.16
Interest0.430.790.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.075.981.56
Exceptional Items---5.46--
P/L Before Tax8.070.521.56
Tax1.850.400.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.220.121.15
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.220.121.15
Equity Share Capital7.777.777.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.000.151.48
Diluted EPS8.000.151.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.000.151.48
Diluted EPS8.000.151.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 30, 2020 04:55 pm

