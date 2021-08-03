Kakatiya Cement Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 36.20 crore, up 25.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.20 crore in June 2021 up 25.6% from Rs. 28.82 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.54 crore in June 2021 up 5546.59% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.28 crore in June 2021 up 52.64% from Rs. 7.39 crore in June 2020.

Kakatiya Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 8.42 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2020.

Kakatiya Cement shares closed at 279.45 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.14% returns over the last 6 months and 100.97% over the last 12 months.