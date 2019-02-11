Kakatiya Cement Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 31.23 crore, down 11.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kakatiya Cements are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.23 crore in December 2018 down 11.73% from Rs. 35.38 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2018 up 58.44% from Rs. 5.61 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2018 up 89.33% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2017.
Kakatiya Cement shares closed at 169.05 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.52% returns over the last 6 months and -46.45% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kakatiya Cements
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.23
|28.60
|35.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.23
|28.60
|35.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.02
|2.58
|19.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.75
|10.36
|17.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.10
|4.23
|3.94
|Depreciation
|0.88
|0.88
|0.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.88
|9.67
|2.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.90
|0.88
|-8.97
|Other Income
|2.70
|2.89
|5.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.20
|3.77
|-3.61
|Interest
|1.15
|1.35
|0.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.35
|2.42
|-4.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.35
|2.42
|-4.54
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.26
|1.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.33
|2.16
|-5.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.33
|2.16
|-5.61
|Equity Share Capital
|7.77
|7.77
|7.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.00
|2.78
|-7.20
|Diluted EPS
|-3.00
|2.78
|-7.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.00
|2.78
|-7.20
|Diluted EPS
|-3.00
|2.78
|-7.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited