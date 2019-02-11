Kakatiya Cement Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 31.23 crore, down 11.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.23 crore in December 2018 down 11.73% from Rs. 35.38 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2018 up 58.44% from Rs. 5.61 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2018 up 89.33% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2017.

Kakatiya Cement shares closed at 169.05 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.52% returns over the last 6 months and -46.45% over the last 12 months.